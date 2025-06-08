Parker (4-6) took the loss Saturday, allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits and no walks over six innings against Texas. He struck out five.

Parker delivered six solid innings, but a lack of run support from Washington resulted in his sixth loss of the season. Despite the loss, this was a much-needed bounce-back outing for the southpaw, who entered the game with a 7.99 ERA and 1.69 WHIP over his previous seven starts.