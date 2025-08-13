Parker (7-13) took the loss Tuesday against the Royals, allowing five runs on two hits and three walks while striking out three in 5.1 innings.

Parker allowed five batters to reach and saw all five come in to score. He made one big mistake to Vinnie Pasquantino, who turned on an inside fastball for a three-run blast. Parker otherwise was able to induce weak contact and his box score looks far worse than his actual outing. Still, the left-hander has now given up 17 earned runs and four homers across his last three starts and lines up to complete a two-start week against the Phillies this weekend.