Parker didn't factor into the decision Sunday against Philadelphia, allowing six runs (five earned) on four hits and three walks over 1.2 innings. He didn't record a strikeout.

Parker's rough start to August continued Sunday, yielding at least four runs for a fourth straight outing and failing to make it out of the second inning for the first time all year. The 25-year-old has surrendered at least one homer in all four appearances this month. During that stretch, Parker has a 12.38 ERA and a 13:10 K:BB over 16 innings. He's on track to face the Phillies once again next weekend.