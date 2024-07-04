Parker allowed five runs on five hits and no walks while striking out five batters in a no-decision against the Mets on Wednesday.

Parker allowed only five batters to get on base, but all of those reached on an extra-base hit, and three hitters went deep against the rookie. It was just the second time through 15 starts that Parker has allowed multiple homers in an outing and the first time he's given up three long balls. The southpaw's five earned runs were a season-high mark, but he still owns a respectable 3.61 ERA through 84.2 innings.