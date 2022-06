Cruz went 4-for-5 with a homer, three RBI and two runs in Friday's 11-5 win over the Brewers.

After missing Thursday's loss to Miami due to back tightness, Cruz returned to the lineup Friday and posted his first four-hit game of the season. The 41-year-old has three multi-hit performances over the last seven matchups, and he's hit .414 with two homers, five runs and five RBI during that time.