Cruz went 1-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Sunday's loss to the Brewers.

There's still a little juice left in Cruz's 41-year-old legs, as he stole his second bag of the year in the third inning off the battery of Jason Alexander and Omar Narvaez. Cruz's bat has also come to life lately, and over his last eight starts he's batting .469 (15-for-32) with three homers and eight RBI.