DeJong went 3-for-5 with two RBI singles during Sunday's 8-0 win over San Francisco.

The veteran infielder has handled some regular playing time at second base this week while Luis Garcia tends to a back injury, and DeJong delivered a second straight multi-hit game. Sunday's performance marked his second game with at least three hits in 2025, and his second with multiple RBI. DeJong is slashing .243/.287/.367 on the year.