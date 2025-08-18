DeJong went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run and an additional run scored during Sunday's 11-9 loss to the Phillies.

DeJong tried to spark a comeback Sunday, tagging Max Lazar for a three-run home run in the bottom of the ninth to make it a two-run game. His long ball prompted the Phillies to insert closer Jhoan Duran, who immediately shut the door. DeJong has been on a heater recently, having hit five home runs in his last 10 games and going 12-for-39 (.308) during that stretch.