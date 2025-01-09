The Nationals and Adams avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $850,000 contract Thursday, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.

Adams is a career .224/.304/.378 hitter over parts of four big-league seasons and was eligible for arbitration for the first time. He's out of minor-league options, so he'll either open 2025 as the Nationals' backup catcher or be exposed to waivers.