Adams (wrist) will start at catcher and bat eighth in Monday's Grapefruit League contest versus the Marlins, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Adams missed a few days of action with a sore wrist as a result of a hit-by-pitch, but there was never any worry it could be a long-term issue. He's competing to be the Nationals' backup catcher behind Keibert Ruiz.