Adams (groin) will start at catcher and bat third in Thursday's game versus the Marlins.

Adams had to exit Tuesday's game after taking a foul tip to the groin area, but he checked out fine and is back in there after one day of rest. The 29-year-old has been operating as the Nationals' primary catcher since Keibert Ruiz (concussion) was sidelined and is slashing .239/.316/.380 with five home runs over 43 contests during that time.