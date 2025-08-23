Adams went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Friday's 5-4 win over the Phillies.

The catcher gave the Nationals an early lead by taking Taijuan Walker deep in the first inning. Adams has slugged a career-high eight homers this season -- his previous best was five, set in 2022 -- and four of them have come in his last 24 games, a stretch in which he's slashing .289/.365/.487 with 11 RBI and 11 runs. With Keibert Ruiz (concussion) seemingly not close to a return, Adams' surprisingly productive run could continue into September.