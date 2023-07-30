Adams went 2-for-5 with two doubles, a run scored and three RBI in Saturday's 11-6 win over the Mets.

The 27-year-old backstop is having a breakout season, and through 100 plate appearances he's slashing .304/.354/.565 with four homers and 15 RBI. Adams isn't going to bump Keibert Ruiz out of the top spot on the depth chart, but he has started three of the last seven games and should continue to earn a bigger share of the workload at catcher as long as he keeps producing at the plate.