Adams will start at catcher and bat seventh in Sunday's game against the Marlins.

Adams will receive a fourth straight turn behind the dish in place of Keibert Ruiz (head) after going 1-for-12 with seven strikeouts in the previous three contests. Per Andrew Golden of The Washington Post, manager Dave Martinez said he elected to give Ruiz another day off Sunday on the advice of the Nationals' medical staff, but Ruiz is expected to rejoin the lineup Monday in Toronto. If that's the case, Adams will end up seeing a significant reduction in playing time moving forward.