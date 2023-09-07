Adams was removed from Wednesday's game against the Dodgers with a left hand injury, and he will get an MRI done Thursday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Adams entered Wednesday's contest as a pinch hitter for Travis Blankenhorn, but Adams injured his hand after fouling off a pitch and wasn't able to finish his at-bat. Initial X-rays came back inconclusive, so more information won't be available until Adams' MRI results come back Thursday, but early indications don't seem promising for the 27-year-old backstop.