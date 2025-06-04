Adams will start at catcher and bat seventh in Wednesday's game against the Cubs, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Adams will be making just his 10th start of the season while top backstop Keibert Ruiz receives a rare day off. The lack of consistent playing time could be a factor in Adams' lackluster production at the dish; he heads into Wednesday's game with a .135/.135/.324 slash line and a 45.9 percent strikeout rate over 37 plate appearances.