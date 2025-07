Adams went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's victory over the Astros.

Adams snapped a 1-1 tie in the seventh inning Monday with a solo home run that held up as the game-winner for the Nationals. The catcher has had a rough 2025 campaign, slashing .169/.217/.346 with five doubles, six home runs and 16 RBI over 42 games. With Keibert Ruiz (concussion) sidelined, Adams has been sharing catching duties with Drew Millas.