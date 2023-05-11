Adams went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Wednesday's 11-6 victory over the Giants.
Adams last played May 4 versus the Cubs and went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts, but he drew the start Wednesday with Keibert Ruiz getting the night off. Adams made the most of his opportunity by extending the Nationals' lead to 4-0 with a three-run home run in the second inning, but he was retired in each of his final three at-bats. Ruiz should continue to see the majority of the starts behind the plate, but Adams' first long ball could help him draw a few more chances moving forward.
