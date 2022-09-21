site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Nationals' Riley Adams: On bench Wednesday
Adams isn't starting Wednesday against Atlanta.
Adams started the last two games and went 1-for-7 with three strikeouts. Tres Barrera will take over behind the dish and bat ninth.
