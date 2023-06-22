Adams went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Diamondbacks.
The 26-year-old started behind the plate Thursday with Keibert Ruiz resting his legs as the designated hitter, and he delivered a two-run shot during the ninth inning to cut Washington's deficit in half. Adams has a .304/.371/.589 slash line with three home runs in 16 games this season and should continue to see sporadic playing time as the backup catcher.
More News
-
Nationals' Riley Adams: Three extra-base hits in win•
-
Nationals' Riley Adams: Hits three-run home run•
-
Nationals' Riley Adams: Seeing little action•
-
Nationals' Riley Adams: Ticketed for backup role•
-
Nationals' Riley Adams: Heads to bench Wednesday•
-
Nationals' Riley Adams: Retreats to bench for nightcap•