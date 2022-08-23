Adams was recalled from Triple-A Rochester on Tuesday.
Tres Barrera was optioned to Triple-A on Monday, so Adams will take his place as the backup catcher. Adams has a .224/.317/.411 slash line at Triple-A and a .192/.284/.321 slash line in the majors.
