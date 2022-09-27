site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Nationals' Riley Adams: Resting again Tuesday
Adams is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against Atlanta.
Adams went 2-for-24 (.083) over his last seven games, so he will be held out in favor of Tres Barrera for the second time in three days.
