Nationals' Riley Adams: Resting Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Adams isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Padres, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
After opening the second half with a three-strikeout performance Friday, Adams will step aside Saturday while Drew Millas starts behind the plate.
