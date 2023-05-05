Adams went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts in Thursday's win over the Cubs.

Making just his fifth start of the season, Adams failed to take advantage of one of his rare opportunities. Keibert Ruiz has handled the bulk of the action behind the plate this season for the Nationals, and Adams isn't making much of a case to see a bigger workload, going just 4-for-19 (.211) with a double and two RBI so far.