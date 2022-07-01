Adams was optioned to Triple-A Rochester on Friday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
Adams struggled to a .192 average with only one extra-base hit over 26 at-bats in June and he will now head to Rochester on Friday. Tres Barrera was recalled from Rochester in a corresponding move.
