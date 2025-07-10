Nationals' Riley Adams: Sitting down Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Adams isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Cardinals, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
The Nationals will give Adams a chance to regroup Thursday after the 29-year-old backstop went 1-for-12 with four strikeouts over his last three contests. Drew Millas will start at catcher instead and bat eighth.
