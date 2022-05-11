Adams went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Mets.
His fifth-inning blast off Carlos Carrasco gave the Nationals a 2-0 lead, but it was the last bit of offense the team would muster on the night. Adams isn't seeing a lot of playing time behind Keibert Ruiz, and while he does have two homers in 36 plate appearances, his .182/.250/.364 slash line otherwise doesn't make a strong case for more work.
