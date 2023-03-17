Adams is set to begin the season as the Nationals backup catcher behind Keibert Ruiz, Jessica Camerato of MLB.com reports.

The 24-year-old Ruiz is a switch hitter and is expected to handle a big workload, so Adams could be limited to only one or two starts a week. He's had an erratic spring at the plate, going 4-for-20 with three extra-base hits (two homers and a double) but a 0:11 BB:K, and he likely offers little but occasional power as a bargain DFS play or end-game option in deep two-catcher formats from a fantasy perspective.