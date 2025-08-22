Adams went 2-for-3 with a run scored and two RBI in Thursday's win over the Mets.

The 29-year-old continues to hold up surprisingly well in a starting role while Keibert Ruiz (concussion) remains sidelined. Over 30 games since Ruiz returned to the IL in early July, Adams is slashing .260/.343/.427 with four doubles, four homers, nine RBI and 13 runs. Ruiz is participating in baseball activities but remains without a timeline for his activation.