Garrett went 4-for-5 with a home run, two doubles, two total runs and five total RBI in Saturday's win over Colorado.

Garrett was recalled from Triple-A last Sunday and got his second start of the season Saturday. The second-year big-leaguer seized the opportunity, setting career highs with four hits and five RBI to lead Washington to the win. Garrett tallied 32 homers, 106 RBI and 18 steals between the minors and majors last season, so there is certainly potential for some fantasy value. It remains to be seen how much playing time the Nationals will afford him, however.