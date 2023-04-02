Washington recalled Garrett on Sunday from Triple-A Rochester, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
Garrett is the replacement for Corey Dickerson with Dickerson heading to the injured list with a left calf sprain. The outfielder performed well in a 27 game sample with the Diamondbacks last year with an .848 OPS over 84 plate appearances. He could see some playing time in the corner outfield while Dickerson is on the mend.
