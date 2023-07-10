Garrett entered Sunday's win over the Rangers as a defensive replacement for Corey Dickerson in the top of the seventh inning and went 1-for-1 with a solo home run.

Garrett took Josh Sborz deep in the bottom of the seventh, giving the 27-year-old outfielder his third homer in the last nine games and sixth of the season. His role on the short side of a left-field platoon with Dickerson limits his fantasy utility, but the veteran will become a free agent in the offseason and could get flipped at the trade deadline, opening up more playing time for Garrett in the second half.