Blankenhorn will start in left field and bat cleanup in Sunday's game against the Marlins, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Blankenhorn will get a third consecutive start and looks as though he could get an extended run as the Nationals' everyday left fielder in September so long as he's swinging a hot bat. The 27-year-old held his own through his first two starts since his call-up from Triple-A Rochester on Friday, going 2-for-5 with a solo home run and three walks.