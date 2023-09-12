Blankenhorn is not in the lineup Tuesday versus the Pirates.
Alex Call, Jacob Young and Lane Thomas will start across the outfield for the Nationals as they match up against southpaw Bailey Falter. The left-handed-hitting Blankenhorn has slashed just .200/.333/.320 in 30 overall plate appearances since earning a Sept. 1 call-up to Washington.
