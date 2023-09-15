Blankenhorn isn't in the Nationals' lineup Friday against the Brewers, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.
Left-hander Wade Miley will start on the mound for Milwaukee on Friday, so the lefty-hitting Blankenhorn will retreat to the dugout to begin the game. Alex Call will fill in as the Nats' left fielder and bat eighth.
