Barrera will be recalled from the Nationals' alternate site prior to Thursday's season opener against the Mets, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo revealed earlier Wednesday that one Washington player tested positive for COVID-19, with four of teammates and a staff member having since been identified as close contacts. Washington is expected to add five replacement players to the 26-man roster as a result, and Barrera's call-up would seem to suggest that at least one of the team's two catchers -- Yan Gomes and Alex Avila -- has been ruled out for Opening Day. Assuming one of Gomes or Avila is cleared to play Thursday, Barrera likely won't see much use as the No. 2 catcher during his time on the active roster.