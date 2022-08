Barrera is expected to be called up by the Phillies on Thursday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Barrera was sent to Triple-A Rochester last week, but he'll rejoin the major-league club to begin the month of September since active rosters will expand from 26 to 28 players. Over 14 big-league games this year, the 27-year-old has hit just .182 with a double, four RBI, two runs, two walks and 11 strikeouts.