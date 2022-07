Barrera was called up from Triple-A Rochester on Friday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Barrera will join the big league roster ahead of Friday's series opener versus the Marlins. He'll be set to make his season debut with the Nationals after he has posted a .256 average with seven homers, 24 RBI and 25 runs over 164 at-bats in 51 games with Rochester this year. Riley Adams was sent down to Triple-A in a corresponding move.