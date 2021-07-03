Barrera was recalled by the Nationals on Saturday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
Barrera has appeared in 37 games with Triple-A Rochester to begin the season, and he slashed .224/.324/.345 with three home runs, 14 RBI and 11 runs. He'll now rejoin the major-league roster and should serve in a depth role at catcher after Alex Avila (calf) was placed on the injured list Saturday.
