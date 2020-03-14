Play

Barrera has gone 1-for-7 with a strikeout to begin the spring.

The fact that the 25-year-old didn't get much playing time even when Welington Castillo was sidelined in camp with a sore shoulder indicates where Barrera sits on the depth chart for the Nats at catcher. He got his first cup of coffee last year in the majors and posted a .704 OPS through 101 games for Double-A Harrisburg, but Barrera will likely need multiple injuries behind the plate to return to the big-league roster in 2020.

More News
Our Latest Stories