Barrera went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and another run scored during Monday's win over the Marlins.
Barrera collected his first career long ball with a 410-footer against Ross Detwiler in the second inning. The 26-year-old backstop has seen an uptick in playing time with Yan Gomes (oblique) and Alex Avila (calf) on the shelf. Across eight games so far, he's hitting .304/.360/.522.
