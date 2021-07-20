Barrera went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and another run scored during Monday's win over the Marlins.

Barrera collected his first career long ball with a 410-footer against Ross Detwiler in the second inning. The 26-year-old backstop has seen an uptick in playing time with Yan Gomes (oblique) and Alex Avila (calf) on the shelf. Across eight games so far, he's hitting .304/.360/.522.