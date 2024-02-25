Williams reported to Nationals camp Sunday following the birth of his daughter, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

The veteran right-hander wasn't with the team for the start of spring training since his wife was due to give birth, but he's now joined the Nationals after spending some time with his family. Williams threw to high schoolers at home in San Diego, so he was still able to get some work in before reporting to camp and shouldn't be significantly behind the other pitchers.