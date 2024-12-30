Share Video

The Nationals have agreed to terms with Williams on a two-year, $14 million contract, Stephen J. Nesbitt of The Athletic reports.

Williams was limited to just 13 starts in 2024 due to a right flexor strain, but he finished the season healthy and collected a 2.03 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 59:18 K:BB over 66.2 innings. The veteran right-hander will turn 33 in April and has an uneven track record, but the Nationals are betting on what Williams did in 2024 to be at least somewhat repeatable.

