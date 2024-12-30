The Nationals have agreed to terms with Williams on a two-year, $14 million contract, Stephen J. Nesbitt of The Athletic reports.
Williams was limited to just 13 starts in 2024 due to a right flexor strain, but he finished the season healthy and collected a 2.03 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 59:18 K:BB over 66.2 innings. The veteran right-hander will turn 33 in April and has an uneven track record, but the Nationals are betting on what Williams did in 2024 to be at least somewhat repeatable.
More News
-
Nationals' Trevor Williams: Grabs sixth win•
-
Nationals' Trevor Williams: Sharp in return•
-
Nationals' Trevor Williams: Activated ahead of Friday's start•
-
Nationals' Trevor Williams: Making return Friday•
-
Nationals' Trevor Williams: Expected back this weekend•
-
Nationals' Trevor Williams: Set for rehab start Tuesday•