Williams did not factor into the decision Friday, allowing five runs on seven hits and three walks over 4.1 innings against the Marlins. He struck out two.

Williams tied his season high with five runs allowed and walked at least three batters for the fourth time over his past five outings. He's also given up a home run in six straight starts and eight total during that stretch. Overall, the right-hander holds a 4.50 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 54:24 K:BB across 14 appearances (70 innings). Despite his struggles, Williams remains a steady piece of Washington's rotation and is scheduled to pitch again during a three-game series versus the Cardinals.