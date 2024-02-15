Williams hasn't yet reported to spring training as he awaits the birth of his child, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

The right-hander will remain home in San Diego until the arrival of his family's newest addition. Williams is penciled in as the Nationals' No. 5 starter to begin the season despite stumbling to a 5.55 ERA and 1.60 WHIP in 144.1 innings in 2023, but the eventual return of Cade Cavalli (elbow) could bump the veteran to the bullpen over the summer.