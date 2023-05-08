Williams allowed five runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out five over 4.1 innings Sunday versus the Diamondbacks. He did not factor in the decision.

This was Williams' worst start of the season, although the five strikeouts were a season high. He gave up solo home runs to Lourdes Gurriel and Christian Walker, and trouble in the fifth inning led to Williams' early removal, only for Andres Machado to give up another homer to Gurriel. The rough outing raised Williams' ERA from 3.41 to 4.25, and the right-hander now has a 1.33 WHIP and 26:9 K:BB through 36 innings across seven starts. He could have a tough time bouncing back next weekend in a projected home start versus the Mets.