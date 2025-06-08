Williams (3-7) took the loss Sunday against the Rangers, allowing three runs (two earned) on six hits over 4.1 innings. He struck out two.

It's Williams' fourth loss in his last six starts -- he's posted a 5.96 ERA despite giving up just three home runs in that span. Overall, Williams sports a 5.91 ERA with a 1.44 WHIP and 49:16 K:BB through 13 starts (64 innings) this season. He's currently lined up for a home matchup with the Marlins in his next start.