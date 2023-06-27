Williams allowed three runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out four batters over four innings in a no-decision against Seattle on Monday.

Williams served up a long ball to the first batter he faced, and things didn't get much better for him as a he failed to record any 1-2-3 innings. The right-hander needed 83 pitches to complete just four frames, and he was pulled after allowing two runs on three hits in his final inning of work. It was the shortest outing of the campaign for Williams aside from a 2.1-inning effort against the Mets on May 13 that was suspended due to inclement weather. For the most part, Williams has been a steady and dependable rotation staple for the last-place Nationals, though his 4.28 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 62:25 K:BB over 80 frames convey little fantasy value.