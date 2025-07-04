Nationals' Trevor Williams: Out with elbow sprain
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Nationals placed Williams (elbow) on the 15-day injured list Friday due to a right elbow sprain.
It's unclear when the injury first surfaced for the right-hander, but he surrendered a season-high seven runs during his start against the Tigers on Wednesday. Williams will be eligible to be reinstated coming out of the All-Star break, though a longer absence wouldn't be surprising given the nature of the injury.
