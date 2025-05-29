Williams (3-5) earned the win over Seattle on Wednesday, tossing six scoreless innings during which he allowed three hits and struck out two batters without issuing any walks.

Williams was masterful despite notching only five whiffs and two punchouts, as he allowed just three baserunners, two of which reached in the third inning. The right-hander probably could have gone deeper -- he tossed a mere 77 pitches (54 strikes) -- but manager Dave Williams chose to go to the bullpen after six innings with the Nationals comfortably ahead by six runs. This was the first quality start of the season for Williams, who has had a rough campaign with a 5.69 ERA and 1.45 WHIP through 55.1 frames.